Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayors have some sage advice for Johnson

Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayors shared words of advice with the sitting mayor, Eugene Johnson, at a breakfast session on Wednesday morning.

Johnson invited all the democratic-era mayors who had served the city before her time, encouraging them to continue contributing to the city with their ideas, wisdom and contacts.

The broad consensus was that Johnson should continue her developmental government focus, strengthen her hand by leaning heavily on her mayoral committee members and pay attention to grassroots issues.

“I am happy that you accepted my invitation and I hope this is the first of many interactions in the interest of good and visionary governance of our city.

“Your contribution is appreciated and valued,” Johnson said.

Former mayor Ben Fihla advised Johnson to face thorny issues head-on.

“You will earn the respect of your constituency by facing difficult situations directly and be available to take the lead during times of despair,” Fihla said.

Former mayor Nqaba Bhanga encouraged Johnson to explore treaties with international cities or countries with global businesses based in the Bay and to learn from international best practice.

Known for his sharp wit, former mayor Zanoxolo Wayile cut a more serious figure as he warned that strategies were required to win back the trust of the community.

“We are living in a polarised society and hard work is needed to re-engage communities and make them part of decision-making processes,” Wayile said.

Former mayor Mongameli Bobani’s widow, Xoliswa, represented her late husband.

She emphasised the importance of implementing council decisions and commitments to ensure services are delivered to residents.

Some of the former mayors — Nondumiso Maphazi, Athol Trollip, Danny Jordaan and Nceba Faku — could not accept the invitation due to other commitments.

