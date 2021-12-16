Safety off as Nelson Mandela Bay security bosses clash

Top official wants to throw in towel due to toxic relationship with political head Troon

By Siyamtanda Capa and Rochelle de Kock -

A relationship so fraught that he can no longer bear to work with the political head of his department, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s safety and security boss Keith Meyer has asked to be paid out for the remainder of his five-year contract.



Claims of undue political pressure and a breakdown in the relationship between him and portfolio head Lawrence Troon are believed to be behind Meyer’s request for a separation agreement with less than a year to go until his contract ends...