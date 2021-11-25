Politics

WATCH LIVE | Economic Freedom Fighters media briefing

By TImesLIVE - 25 November 2021

The Economic Freedom Fighters hold a press conference outlining its decision to back the DA in municipalities despite no arrangement in place.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

DA’s Bhanga, AIM’s leader Jack get vocal about coalition discussions and soured ...
Water woes: How do we prevent a dry Christmas?

Most Read