Take two for eThekwini metro after first attempt to elect mayor ends in chaos

The eThekwini municipality council is set to reconvene on Wednesday to conclude the processes of nominating the city mayor, deputy mayor and council whip.

This follows the collapse of a meeting at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Monday, when the ANC’s Thabani Nyawose garnered 103 votes to be elected as speaker.

Soon after, however, the meeting degenerated into chaos with delays, power cuts and a disruption by ANC supporters.

Opposition parties launched a scathing attack on the ANC after the disruption.