Northern Alliance at centre of coalition talks

Party leader says it’s looking at entering into possible deal with ANC, EFF

The recently formed Northern Alliance (NA), which managed to secure three seats after the local government elections, is ready to enter into coalition talks in Nelson Mandela Bay.



The new party, which started as a community movement to highlight social ills and service delivery failings in the northern areas, netted an impressive 12,000 votes...