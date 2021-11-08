Metro Matters | Chatty residents battle dam of raw sewage

Premium Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



Residents of Chatty Extension 12 are desperate for the municipality to intervene as they battle raw sewage flooding their yards, with one family finally deciding to pack up their belongings and leave.



A disgruntled Letta Thompsons, 48, said for more than five years they had battled with blocked municipal drains, which resulted in sewage running on the road and into their property...