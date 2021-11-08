‘It’s not the DA’s job to save the ANC’: Steenhuisen lays out plans for coalitions

DA leader John Steenhuisen has assured its supporters the party will not form “unstable coalitions” with the ANC, EFF or any party that does not subscribe to constitutionalism, the rule of law and nonracialism.

In a video shared by the DA after the party’s Federal Executive sitting on Sunday, Steenhuisen said coalition negotiations in hung municipalities came with non-negotiable principles.

He said the results of the municipal elections proved the DA was the “real kingmaker” and the only alternative to the ANC because of the size of the party.

“We have recommitted ourselves to do what we can to weaken the ANC ahead of the 2024 elections. We want to bring them below 50% in those elections.

“To that end, we will not be entering into any coalition agreements with the EFF, the ANC or any other party that does not subscribe to constitutionalism, the rule of law, a social market economy and a capable state and nonracialism. These are non-negotiable for the DA.”