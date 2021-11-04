'If we do not arrest the decline we will be in trouble': KZN ANC on elections

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal believes that if it does not get its act together, the party will lose outright governance in the province come 2024.

On Thursday, the party reflected on its electoral performance. Provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said failing to win eThekwini metro outright was a sign of worse things to come if the party did not address its decline in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Losing our majority in eThekwini forces us into a deep reflection about the future of the ANC in the province — the immediate implication is if we do not address the challenges we will not come back in 2024. We have lost the ability to govern — if we do not arrest the decline we will be in trouble,” said Ntuli.