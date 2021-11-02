Dancing and hot drinks to keep warm on election day
A chilly wind was not enough to deter thousands of voters lining up outside voting stations in Gqeberha’s western suburbs on Monday.
In some places, strong winds tugged at the white tents erected in parks and on roadsides, while political party representatives had to keep a firm hand on their banners, tablecloths and flyers outside the stations...
