Solid turnouts at polling stations across Nelson Mandela Bay

Some voters backing new horses while others stick with what they know

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



For most voters from Summerstrand to Walmer, South End and Forest Hill the call for change in the management of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro was as strong as the gusts of wind whipping through the streets of Gqeberha on Monday.



While a number of wary voters opted to look at other newer parties for the change they want, others said they were sticking with parties they had voted for before...