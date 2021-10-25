Helen Zille: 'It's time the ANC stopped using grants to blackmail poor people'

DA federal council chair Helen Zille has lambasted the ANC, saying it's time the party stopped using social grants to “blackmail poor people” to get votes.

In a lengthy social media post, Zille alleged ANC leaders have been misleading the public by claiming social grants are delivered by the ruling party.

“One of the most outrageous features of the election is to see ANC ministers going around telling poor people their grants come from the ANC. They do not. They come primarily from the 7-million registered personal taxpayers in SA, most of whom do not vote ANC,” said Zille.

“It is time the ANC stopped using grants to blackmail poor people. No person has lost a grant because they voted DA. Indeed, quite the opposite.”

Zille said it was time to call the ruling party's bluff.

"The more people vote ANC, the poorer they will get. Soon tax money for grants will also run out, when the ANC has finished looting,” she claimed.