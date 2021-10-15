Three PA candidate councillors resign, two join DA
Three ward candidate councillors in Nelson Mandela Bay have resigned from the Patriotic Alliance, two of them jumping ship to join the DA.
With some of their posters as PA candidates still up on lampposts, the resignations came mere weeks before the November 1 local government elections...
