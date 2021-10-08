'Mediocre white man' - EFF SRC candidate Jesse Griesel takes aim at John Steenhuisen

UCT student and EFF SRC candidate Jesse Griesel has slammed DA leader John Steenhuisen over his party's controversial posters in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal.

The DA came under fire for the posters, which read: “The ANC calls you racists, the DA calls you heroes”, with many accusing it of fuelling racial tensions in Phoenix after 36 people were killed in the area during the unrest in July. It later took the posters down and issued an apology.

According to the opposition party, the posters were meant to honour those who stood up to protect their property during unrest.

Griesel slammed Steenhuisen for an interview he gave to Newzroom Afrika, claiming he was "condescending" towards women.

“It’s Steenhuisen being famously and oh-so-typically condescending towards females, particularly black females, for me,” said Griesel.

She also slammed the DA for “letting a mediocre white man be the only voice”.

“The other issue here is that this so-called diverse party, black individuals standing in the background, is letting this mediocre white man be the only voice. Surely, just for PR, you see how unstrategic this is? And still, you can’t even pretend to endorse other members?” asked Griesel.