WATCH | ‘Flabbergasted’ Bheki Cele slams ‘no brains’ Steenhuisen over Phoenix posters

Police minister Bheki Cele has come out guns blazing, lambasting DA leader John Steenhuisen for the party’s election posters in Phoenix, Durban.

This week, the official opposition put up posters that read: “The ANC calls you racists, the DA calls you heroes.”

According to the opposition party, the posters are to honour those who stood up to protect their property during the July unrest that resulted in 36 people losing their lives in the area.

Speaking in Mabopane, Gauteng, during a street imbizo on Wednesday, Cele slammed Steenhuisen for rubbing salt into an open wound.

“For you to come and put extra salt of racism on this matter. I’ve always had my doubts about John Steenhuisen but I don’t have doubts now. I’m flabbergasted about this,” said Cele.

Cele said Steenhuisen was nothing but a “political criminal that the nation needs to deal with”.

“He has no conscience and no brains whatsoever, for him not to find a problem [with] what happened in Phoenix,” he said.