Politics

ATM ‘dumps’ Kuli Roberts as she gets suspended as lifestyle editor

By Joy Mphande - 04 October 2021
Kuli Roberts comes under fire for her attempt to venture into politics.
Kuli Roberts comes under fire for her attempt to venture into politics.
Image: Instagram/ Khuli Roberts

It ended in tears for media personality and writer Kuli Roberts, whose political ambitions resulted in her being suspended as lifestyle editor at Sunday World while the African Transformation Movement (ATM) political party has seemingly dropped her as well.

Mzwanele Manyi revealed the media personality had joined ATM as a councillor and was running for candidacy for ward 65 in Tshwane last week.

However, her endeavour to enter politics through the ATM was short-lived as it was revealed in a statement sent by the political party to TshisaLIVE that Roberts has had to step down due to “confidential circumstances”. 

“Due to unforeseen and confidential circumstances it is no longer possible to have Nomakula Roberts as a member and ward councillor candidate of the African Transformation Movement,” read the statement. 

The political party wished her the best in her endeavours. 

Meanwhile in the latest Sunday World edition, an editorial was published in which editor  Wally Mbhele addressed the matter and revealed the paper had suspended Roberts.

The editorial revealed the management team  were shocked to hear of Roberts’ ambitions to run as a councillor and would urgently hold a disciplinary inquiry in this regard.

“After long and careful deliberations, the management committee unanimously took a decision to suspend Roberts with immediate effect for allegedly violating the Press Code and bringing the company into disrepute,” read the comment on the matter.

Roberts remains mum on the matter and previously told TshisaLIVE she was embargoed and couldn’t speak on the matter until further notice.

subscribe

Latest Videos

The Herald and NMU Canrad Community Dialogues
St George’s Park clubs under siege

Most Read