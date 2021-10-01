IFP promises integrity and better services as it launches election manifesto

The IFP's slogan may be “trust us”, but for the November 1 election the party wants more than just trust, but an ear as well.

Party president Velenkosini Hlabisa on Thursday presented the IFP offer to South Africans ahead of the November 1 election, as he launched the party's election manifesto.

He asked that voters listen to the party's offerings and rally behind its 10-point plan, promising service delivery, human dignity, and self-reliance to realise collective dreams, hopes and aspirations of the country and its people.

The core message of the IFP manifesto includes having leaders of integrity who will provide electricity, water, housing and ensure food security, while creating security and prioritising the next generation through better early childhood development.

“The IFP is a party that believes in giving people a hand up. We believe in self-help and self-reliance, and equipping people to stand on their own feet.

“Where the IFP governs we support subsistence farmers by providing materials and equipment to promote local economic development. We develop co-operatives and assist emerging farmers, in particular projects led by women and youth,” said Hlabisa.