Flying fists, missing names and The Giraffe in Nelson Mandela Bay candidate lists
Glitches, party hoppers and a fist fight — the Independent Electoral Commission has released its councillor candidate lists and for some parties, it is a case of in with the old and out with the new.
The DA is hanging onto power in Nelson Mandela Bay through a coalition but anything is possible after the November 1 local government elections...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.