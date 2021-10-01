Flying fists, missing names and The Giraffe in Nelson Mandela Bay candidate lists

Premium By Nomazima Nkos and Yolanda Palezweni -

Glitches, party hoppers and a fist fight — the Independent Electoral Commission has released its councillor candidate lists and for some parties, it is a case of in with the old and out with the new.



The DA is hanging onto power in Nelson Mandela Bay through a coalition but anything is possible after the November 1 local government elections...