Steenhuisen proud of DA's recovery since Maimane 'turned his back'

Steenhuisen said the party will focus on winning small towns in the elections. In previous elections, the party paid more attention to winning metropolitan municipalities.

Steenhuisen has in recent weeks criss-crossed the country, visiting far-flung and rural communities to hear first-hand about people's service delivery concerns.

He is concerned, however, that the smaller parties contesting elections may hamper the DA's chances of winning, which may work in favour of the ANC.

“Yes, small parties can affect the DA. Take for instance a ward where the DA has a small majority but is able to hang on to that seat, and then you have smaller parties who are not interested in taking on the ANC but want to be an opposition to the opposition.”

He said such parties did not go after the ANC but tried to weaken the DA. Both the smaller party and the DA would not get enough votes to win the ward, and the ANC or the EFF, the DA's toughest competitors, would win in the end.

“People must be careful and not play with fire in this election [by] voting for a party that has no chance of winning and will end up with two councillors that sit at the back of a hall for the entire five years.”

He said such parties are not able to fight for their voters, which is the main aim of an opposition party, especially in the local government sphere.

