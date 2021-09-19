EFF demands IEC take action against 'political intolerance' in KZN

The EFF said while aware that Dambuza was the home of higher education and training minister Blade Nzimande, , it wanted “to make it categorically clear that there are no no-go areas for the EFF”.

“The EFF condemns the pure thuggery of the ANC in Dambuza, KwaZulu-Natal, which tried and dismally failed to intimidate the president and commander-in-chief Julius Malema while he was on a campaign trail.”

The party charged that the ANC was starting to lose control in some of its strongholds in the province.

“In clear desperation, and seeing that their political power is slipping away, the criminals and drunkards of the dying ruling party launched an attack on EFF members, gazebos and attacking our members who were exercising their democratic right to urge South Africans to register to vote.,” it said.

“The EFF wants to make it categorically clear that there are no no-go areas where the EFF can't campaign and no amount of drunk and disorderly behaviour by foolish individuals will stop or prevent us from campaigning,” the party said.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the incident saying he was against any political party being prevented from campaigning.

“That is clearly set out in our constitution and our democracy dictates that all political parties have the right to campaign and go out to the population. So I would investigate it but I take a very dim view about fights between political parties. That should not be allowed, whoever the political parties are.”