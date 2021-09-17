Security ramped up and it's all systems go for voter registration weekend: IEC

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) is implementing additional measures to safeguard its ICT infrastructure ahead of the voter registration weekend.

This comes after the justice and constitutional development department was recently hacked through ransomware.

Providing an update on the state of readiness for the voter registration weekend taking place on Saturday and Sunday, IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said it was all systems go.

“We are implementing additional security measures, which we are not able to disclose here today. Suffice to say, we are not taking the matter lightly. We are working on it and we should not be experiencing any difficulty at the weekend,” he said.

Mamabolo confirmed that on Wednesday their systems experienced technical glitches, which were resolved by that afternoon. He dismissed allegations that this had been taking place all week, as claimed by members of the EFF.