Three Eastern Cape children dead from rabies so far

PREMIUM

A nine-year-old Motherwell boy was not the only child to die from canine rabies in the province, with two other deaths reported in the Buffalo City Metro (BCM) in the past two months.



The province’s death toll, since late-June, now stands at three, with the health department this week confirming the deaths of a seven-year-old boy on June 29 and a five-year-old girl on August 3...