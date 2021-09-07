What you said: Zuma has learnt a lesson from Schabir Shaik

Former president Jacob Zuma's medical parole release from prison is a case of history repeating itself, say TimesLIVE readers.

On Sunday, the department of correctional services confirmed that the former president will be released on medical parole and complete the remainder of his 15-month prison sentence in a “system of community corrections”.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail for contempt of court and incarcerated at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal. He was handed the sentence by the Constitutional Court after failing to appear at the state capture inquiry.

“Medical parole placement for Zuma means he will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby he must comply with a specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until his sentence expires,” said the department.

TimesLIVE recently ran a poll asking readers what they thought about the decision.

The poll garnered more than 2,900 votes in less than 24 hours, with 63% of voters saying Zuma took a chapter from his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik's book, while 25% said the decision changes nothing for them.

Twelve percent said it was fair because he is sick.