Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Zuma requests donations to service legal fees while SA’s unemployment skyrockets

By Mike Siluma and Paige Muller - 27 August 2021
SA's unemployment rate was the highest since the quarterly labour force survey began in 2008. File photo.
SA's unemployment rate was the highest since the quarterly labour force survey began in 2008. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

This week on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, our host Mike Siluma is joined by associate professor at the School of Governance at Wits University, William Gumede, and Sunday Times editor S’thembiso Msomi.

The group discuss the fate of former president Jacob Zuma, whose foundation is asking for donations from you and I to help service his mounting legal fees. This while SA’s unemployment rate has surged to the highest on a global list of 82 countries monitored by Bloomberg.

The unemployment rate rose to 34.4% in the second quarter of the year from 32.6% in the three months through to March, Stats SA said on Tuesday in a report released in Pretoria. The median of three economists’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey was 33.2%.

We discuss these topics in depth this week. 

Join the conversation: 

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Latest Videos

A decade later, we remember
Rheenendal bus crash — 10 years on

Most Read