‘It’s sad but we warned the ANC’: Carl Niehaus weighs in on fiery protests

The disbanded Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) says sporadic violent protests over the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma could have been averted if the leadership of the ANC had political will.

The association, staunch supporters of the former president, had previously said Zuma’s arrest would lead to instability in SA.

Shortly after his arrest late last Wednesday night, protest action flared up in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and has so far claimed the lives of six people. Criminal elements have emerged with goods worth millions looted and building and vehicles damaged and destroyed.

The protests have since spread to other parts of the country.

“What is happening is a vindication of what we warned would happen. We know there is a huge support base for Zuma which was going to be very angry because of this and that is exactly what is happening,” said MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus.