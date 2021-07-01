Gauteng gets new head of health as third wave numbers rocket

Kubayi said she was trying to assist the province to address a shortage of nursing staff. “We had conversations with NGOs such as Right to Care and Gift of the Givers to ask them to come on board to assist Gauteng, to which they agreed,” she said.

“There are conversations with the Solidarity Fund to assist, and currently in Gauteng they are looking at additional nurses to help us with the surge. We are hoping for about 480 and hoping that they can come quickly.

“It is not that the beds do not exist, they exist, they just need to be activated. So they need the human capacity to activate those beds.”

Kubayi has also asked for a report on doctors who are waiting to be placed at various facilities to do their community service training.

“I have asked the team to give me a report. I was speaking to [finance] minister Tito Mboweni saying it is an indictment on him and me, as people who believe in education and who have seen what education has done in our lives,” she said.

“I need to understand because it does not make sense to me from where I am sitting. Informally they are saying there is no money so I am trying to figure out what is the problem because every year, surely we should know that we have this amount of students ready to be placed where there is a shortage.”

Masebe welcomed the assistance from the national department. “Hopefully in the next few days we will have enough manpower to help us manage the situation,” he said.

“Last year the premier appointed a strategic team ... to help stabilise the department. This work continues and we are working closely with the national government.”

TimesLIVE