When love and law meet

In the true spirit of giving, Nelson Mandela University’s Law Student’s Society (LSS) donated non-perishable food items to Love Story, a non-profit organisation in Gqeberha, as part of the society’s outreach programme, which aims to facilitate and encourage disadvantaged members of the community.

It was the society’s first outreach programme for the year, and though the pandemic restricted efforts to assist as many members as possible, the society was pleased with the work it had done so far.

Love Story is a relief organisation, established in 2012, which seeks to meet the needs of the poor and marginalised through feeding schemes, education programmes, clothing distribution and poverty alleviation.

The law society’s donation of non-perishable food items will go straight to Love Story’s soup kitchen, which feeds hundreds of desperate men, women and children across Nelson Mandela Bay.

