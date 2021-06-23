Nelson Mandela Bay council in recess until July 2

The Nelson Mandela Bay council is in recess.

The recess started on Monday and would be until July 2, council speaker Jonathan Lawack said.

The council usually has two recesses in the year, one in June and the second in December.

“The recess in June is usually linked with the June holidays to give councillors an opportunity to spend time with their families and go on holidays,” he said.

During this period, there will be no committee or council meetings.

Lawack, did, however, state that ward councillors still needed to make themselves available for any service-delivery-related issues during this period.

HeraldLIVE