Rural development MEC looks to strengthen citrus sector
The Eastern Cape government plans to strengthen the already thriving citrus sector by allowing budding farmers opportunities to scale up and participate in the production of the fruit sold around the world.
This is according to rural development and agrarian reform MEC Nonkqubela Pieters, who visited citrus growers in the Sundays River Valley municipality on Tuesday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.