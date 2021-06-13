"I love Oliver Tambo", Bhanga explains his song and dance at ANC event

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga, who was seen on video singing and dancing with ANC members at the Gqeberha City Hall on Sunday, has apologised for not wearing a mask in public.



The video of Bhanga singing along with ANC members at an ANC Youth League event went viral on Sunday with some questioning his political allegiance...