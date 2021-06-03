Chippa still full of fight, coach Seema says

“It ain’t over til the fat lady sings,” is the mantra Chippa United players will be reciting at the back of their minds when they play their crucial DStv Premiership match against SuperSport United.



Chippa’s players will need to leave it all out there when they lock horns with Matsatsantsa as the curtain comes down on the 2020-21 season at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (5pm)...