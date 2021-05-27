Nelson Mandela Bay metro sued for R19m over ‘non-payment’

Businesswoman claims she is owed millions after supplying hygiene products during lockdown

PREMIUM

A Nelson Mandela Bay businesswoman has taken the municipality to court over what she says is the metro’s refusal to pay her R16.7m for work done.



Sanibyte director Mellisa Melani is also claiming an additional R2.5m for costs incurred in trying to get the municipality to cough up — taking the money she wants paid to more than R19m...

