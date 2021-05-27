KwaMagxaki musician releases new track

PREMIUM

Inspired by personal mental wellbeing challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic and particularly during the hard lockdown when artists could not perform, a Gqeberha musician penned a new single, Self Care.



Now based in Johannesburg, Ntsikelelo Yili, 32, better known as Ntsigo, returned home to KwaMagxaki, bought sound equipment and set up a studio during the hard lockdown where he composed and produced the new track...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.