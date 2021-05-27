'Mama Action' Nomvula Mokonyane calls for civil disobedience, boycott of Israeli goods

ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane has added her voice to growing calls to boycott goods from Israel over the conflict with Palestinians, saying there was a need to cause chaos and civil obedience to show solidarity.

She was addressing members of the ANC Women's League in Pretoria on Thursday. They had organised a picket to highlight the plight of women and children who suffered from the consequences of the conflict.

“Ours is that those goods are dripping the blood of innocent Palestine children, we must refuse to touch them,” she said.

Scores of people were reported to have died and hundreds were injured as a result of the conflict.

“When you go buy groceries, fill up a trolley with goods from Israel. On arrival at the till point, leave the store and say you cannot pay because they are from Israel. That’s part of rolling mass action we want to see, let's cause chaos, lets make is'phithiphiti.