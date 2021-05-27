'Only visit public health facilities when utterly necessary'

The Eastern Cape department of health has called on the Nelson Mandela Bay public to only visit state health facilities when utterly necessary.

The department said it had noted with concern how protesters had allegedly forced some facilities in the Bay to close.

During the course of the three day protest, staff and patients had allegedly been intimidated and forced out of clinics in Motherwell, while the closure of roads had resulted in some healthcare workers being unable to get to work.

“This impacts on the quality of services that people receive and where clinics are still open, people will experience longer than usual waiting periods,” said Health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo.

“Other services that have been affected include the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“We would like to call on people to only visit our facilities when it is an emergency or is necessary for their own safety as they should not travel while the protests are ongoing.”

Kupelo said the disruptions were further adding to the delays to the vaccination programme.

“We call on law enforcement agencies to ensure all those behind such actions are brought to book so that they can be made an example of as disruption healthcare services can be a life or death situation.

“We hope the situation will return to normal soon so that we can continue delivering effective and efficient services.”

