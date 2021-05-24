Sarah Baartman’s legacy used to empower women
Commemoration focuses on gender-based violence, and recognition of Khoi and San people
Questions were raised at the recent 2021 Sarah Baartman commemoration service at Vergaderingskop in Hankey about whether the recognition of the Khoi and San people by President Cyril Ramaphosa carried any weight.
The burning issue of gender-based violence (GBV) and its effects on the Khoi and San communities was also discussed at the commemoration, which takes place annually in the Sarah Baartman District Municipality. ..
