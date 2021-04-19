Zizi Kodwa hits campaign trail for by-election

The ANC lost control of Nelson Mandela Bay in 2016 due to corruption accusations and no such incidents would be tolerated leading up to the 2021 local government elections.

This is according to ANC national executive committee (NEC) member and state security deputy minister Zizi Kodwa, who was on the campaign trail in New Brighton on Saturday before a by-election on May 19.

The ward became vacant after the death of Ncediso Captain in November.

Captain won Ward 17 as a councillor in the 2011 local government elections, and was elected again in 2016.

Kodwa, who was joined by ANC MP Nancy Sihlwayi in New Brighton, said they wanted to restore the party’s dignity in the region and stop internal disputes.

“We lost control because of internal disputes and corruption allegations. These are important things that we have to fix as the party,” Kodwa said.

He said the party was aiming to take complete control of the council after the elections and did not want any coalition parties.

Anyone asked to step aside should do so, just as former presidents Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki did.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and other leaders facing serious charges by the NPA have until the end of the month to step aside in terms of an NEC resolution.

“The problem is that we [have] certain leaders who say they are bigger than the organisation. The ANC in the past recalled former Mbeki and Zuma,” Kodwa said.

“They both respected that decision even if they did not agree with it.

“If there are charges of corruption against a member and the ANC does nothing about it, people will not trust the ANC.

“We lost this metro in 2016 mostly because of accusations of corruption.”

Magashule also attempted to broaden the step-aside list to include ANC members accused of — and not charged with — corruption.

Kodwa said this would not happen.

“Those who are accused but do not have charges must go to the integrity commission to give an acceptable explanation.

“Many have gone that route and the commission will either request you step aside or tell you to go to the NEC to give an explanation.

He said the step-aside rule did not mean people lost their positions.

“It does not mean you are permanently removed from your position.”

Kodwa also assisted in cleaning a small area covered in rubble in Kale Street.

He also gave Makhosonke Matomela, 85, and his wife, Nolungile, 75, blankets.

Nolungile said she was happy to see the ANC in New Brighton and was grateful for the cleanup.

She was adamant that she would continue voting for the ANC.

Sihlwayi took part in a door-to-door campaign.

“We saw that people have issues with speeding cars and illegal dumping,” she said.

