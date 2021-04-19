Residents plead with mayor to act on clinic issue

More than a dozen residents picketed outside the Malabar Clinic on Saturday in the hope of getting the health department to open the facility three times a week.

The picketers handed a letter to the council’s chief whip Morne Steyn requesting mayor Nqaba Bhanga step in and assist them.

Rozanne Moodaley pleaded with health district manager Darlene de Vos to open the clinic.

“Our appeal to De Vos was met with a ‘no’ as there are other clinics within a 7km radius,” she said.

There are clinics in Gelvandale, Helenvale, Schauderville and Linton Grange, along with two mobile clinics for Malabar that are open twice a week.

“Residents complain that there is no privacy [with the mobile clinics], and people can hear conversations with the nurses.”

Steyn told the residents he would take their concerns to Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane.

De Vos said the clinic infrastructure did not meet the department’s norms and standards.

“There are four clinics within a 5km radius of Malabar. The outlying areas of Malabar are serviced through a mobile clinic.”

Health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo had not responded to a request for comment by the time of going to print.

