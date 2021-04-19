Metro Matters | Family battles water leak, cracking house
A Missionvale woman’s house is literally splitting in two due to a burst underground pipe that sprang a leak in June.
The leak has not been fixed since then, with Nomhle Kani, 58, house slowly cracking apart...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.