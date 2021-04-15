State out to prove Stuurman not armed when shot in J-Bay

PREMIUM

New evidence raises the possibility that Jeffreys Bay resident Donovan Wolf premeditated the murder of Clyde Stuurman.



Forensic evidence also shows that Stuurman was shot while he was allegedly still more than 2m away from Wolf, in contrast to claims that he had been charging at Wolf, who then acted in self-defence when he shot him...

