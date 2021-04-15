Mantashe: ANC will never remove its own president at opposition's behest

ANC MPs voting for a motion of no confidence against an ANC president that was tabled by any opposition party would be tantamount to the party cutting off its nose to spite its face.

This is according to ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe, who appeared at the Zondo commission to account for ANC shenanigans during the Zuma years.

Mantashe was put under the spotlight on the ANC's continued defence of Zuma in the eight motions of no confidence that were brought against him.

According to Mantashe, a removal of a president of the governing party at the request of an opposition party would usher in a political crisis that the ANC would never recover from.

It was a “mischief” of opposition parties to attempt to pressure the ANC to vote for its motions to remove its top leader — one that the ANC will never entertain.

Even now, Mantashe went on, the ANC will never split its vote to support any motion seeking to unseat its own president, even that brought by the ATM against president Cyril Ramaphosa should it get to be tabled before the house.

Mantashe believes that defending the head of the party is non-negotiable for any organisation that wants to have a prolonged stay in power. It was in this spirit that the ANC stood with Zuma despite the mountain of allegations against him on his alleged corrupt relationship with the Gupta family.

The ANC, Mantashe argued, was backing Zuma because it had its eye on the bigger picture of protecting itself against opposition onslaught whose intention was to collapse the ANC.

If the ANC were ever to flirt with the idea of voting with the opposition to remove its president, that would be goodnight to state power.

“If a majority of ANC MPs vote for the removal of their president, it does not follow logically that they can put another one of their own as a candidate,” said Mantashe.