ANC battle: Cyril 1 Ace 0
Fight over ruling that those facing legal challenges step aside within 30 days far from over
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s faction may have lost the battle but the war is not over as they may push for the party to reverse its step-aside resolution at the upcoming national general council.
This is according to political analyst and Nelson Mandela University lecturer Ongama Mtimka who believes the radical economic transformation (RET) grouping may still have an ace up its leave...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.