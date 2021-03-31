ANC battle: Cyril 1 Ace 0

Fight over ruling that those facing legal challenges step aside within 30 days far from over

PREMIUM

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s faction may have lost the battle but the war is not over as they may push for the party to reverse its step-aside resolution at the upcoming national general council.



This is according to political analyst and Nelson Mandela University lecturer Ongama Mtimka who believes the radical economic transformation (RET) grouping may still have an ace up its leave...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.