New Northern Alliance executive ready to fight for service delivery
The newly elected Northern Alliance national executive committee aims to focus on promoting diversity and addressing service delivery, among other issues.
Northern Alliance national president Gary van Niekerk said though the NA national executive committee had a volunteer proportion of more than 90% women, only four women had stepped forward to be considered for an executive position...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.