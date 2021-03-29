Motherwell man dragged under vehicle welcomes suspect’s arrest

An elderly man knocked over and dragged underneath a vehicle for more than 20m in Motherwell — leaving his bones and muscles exposed — has welcomed the arrest of a suspect at the weekend.



Tamsanqa Jusayi, 79, had just walked out of his Nqabara Street house at about 2am on March 13 after he heard a man shouting the name of his son, Lubabalo, 30...

