Motherwell man dragged under vehicle welcomes suspect’s arrest

By Simtembile Mgidi - 29 March 2021

An elderly man knocked over and dragged underneath a vehicle for more than 20m in Motherwell — leaving his bones and muscles exposed — has welcomed the arrest of a suspect at the weekend.

Tamsanqa Jusayi, 79, had just walked out of his Nqabara Street house at about 2am on March 13 after he heard a man shouting the name of his son, Lubabalo, 30...

