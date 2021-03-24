Quarter of top Gauteng municipal managers do not have minimum requirements for their jobs

More than a quarter of the Gauteng municipality's top management do not have the minimum requirements for the positions they hold.

As at March 2020, of the 110 senior managers, only 80 were compliant, the co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) report of the independent committee of inquiry revealed.

The report also shows only 58% of supply chain managers have the required minimum competencies for their jobs.

The Municipal Systems Act defines the minimum competencies required for appointments in municipalities in areas of financial management, strategic planning, leadership and governance, but is lacking in defining the requirements for technical areas such as engineering.

This comes as the latest auditor-general (AG) reports revealed Gauteng municipalities incurred irregular expenditure increasing from R3.2bn to R4.6bn mainly due to the prior year's contracts.