Sport

Seidler, De Jager take Bell Buoy Challenge titles

PREMIUM
Amir Chetty Sports reporter 20 March 2021

Namibian swimmer Phillip Seidler showed his sea swimming prowess as he raced home to claim a maiden Jendamark Bell Buoy Challenge on a gloomy Saturday morning. 

Seidler was too strong for his competitors as he finished almost two minutes ahead of his nearest rivals while grey conditions dominated the skies above the venue at Summerstrand Surf Lifesaving Club. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...
Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance

Most Read

X