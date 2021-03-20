Seidler, De Jager take Bell Buoy Challenge titles

PREMIUM

Namibian swimmer Phillip Seidler showed his sea swimming prowess as he raced home to claim a maiden Jendamark Bell Buoy Challenge on a gloomy Saturday morning.



Seidler was too strong for his competitors as he finished almost two minutes ahead of his nearest rivals while grey conditions dominated the skies above the venue at Summerstrand Surf Lifesaving Club. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.