Our nation has suffered a great loss, let us pick up his spear and continue to build a better SA: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said it was a difficult day for South Africans, who were in mourning after a “huge tree had fallen”.

Delivering the eulogy at the memorial service of the late Zulu monarch, King Goodwill Zwelithini at the KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace on Thursday, Ramaphosa said “the passing of Isilo Samabandla Onke has been met with grief and sorrow throughout our land”.

He said that the traditional prime minister to the king, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, had updated him on the medical condition of the monarch, who died in a Durban hospital on Friday from Covid-19 complications.

Ramaphosa said the king was “the staunchest defender of his people” who “advanced their culture, their customs, their traditions and a deep sense of identity and nationhood”.

He said King Zwelithini played a significant role in the achievement of democracy and will be remembered for his role as a bridge-builder in “bringing peace and stability to KwaZulu-Natal during the difficult times our country went through”.

“As a leader, he preached peace and unity. He abhorred violence and its consequences.”

The president added that the king also played a significant role on social issues. He advocated for better health outcomes among his people, leading from the front in the fight against HIV, Aids and TB and spearheaded a vital campaign to reintroduce safe, male circumcision (ukusoka).