Algoa Bus suspends services

By Raahil Sain - 18 March 2021
No Algoa Bus Company buses will be running on Thursday and Friday
Algoa Bus Company suspended all bus services in the metro on Thursday.

Chief executive Sicelo Duze said services had come to a standstill as a result of illegal strike action.

Duze said the company was in negotiations with unions and had instructed drivers  to return to work in the interim.

He said there would be no bus services on Friday.

Duze said the Algoa Bus Company would release a statement on Friday with regard to a way forward.

