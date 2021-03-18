Algoa Bus suspends services

Algoa Bus Company suspended all bus services in the metro on Thursday.

Chief executive Sicelo Duze said services had come to a standstill as a result of illegal strike action.

Duze said the company was in negotiations with unions and had instructed drivers to return to work in the interim.

He said there would be no bus services on Friday.

Duze said the Algoa Bus Company would release a statement on Friday with regard to a way forward.

HeraldLIVE