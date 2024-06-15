Disgraced accountant Blow’s leave to appeal application thrown out
The Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has dismissed disgraced Gqeberha accountant Jonathan Blow’s application for leave to appeal against his sentence.
Blow, who was not present in court, was sentenced in March to 22 years’ imprisonment for stealing more than R52m from two major retail stores who had employed him to manage their books...
