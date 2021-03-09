Opposition unimpressed by EC premier Oscar Mabuyane’s reshuffle

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has boasted that his revamped cabinet is up to the task after announcing a reshuffle, but opposition parties are not convinced.



Mabuyane reshuffled his cabinet on Tuesday, announcing Nomakhosazana Meth as the new health MEC...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.