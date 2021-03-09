'More women leaders like you are needed': Duduzile Zuma backs Lindiwe Sisulu after Fikile Mbalula rant

Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile, has come out praising Lindiwe Sisulu for standing her ground over the picture that saw transport minister Fikile Mbalula launch an attack on her father.

On Monday the human settlements, water and sanitation minister shared a picture of herself and the other candidates who vied for the ANC presidency in December 2017.

Those pictured with Sisulu included Nkosana Dlamini-Zuma, Cyril Ramaphosa, Jeff Radebe, Zweli Mkhize, Baleka Mbete and former president Zuma.

“Oh what a night! Dinner of the presidential hopefuls in 2017. It was a good meeting and a wonderful time for all,” Sisulu captioned the picture.

The picture set Mbalula to attack mode, slamming Zuma.

“Zuma is not a saint. He was a disaster for this country — big one. Try me, I'll tell you why,” said Mbalula.