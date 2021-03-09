'More women leaders like you are needed': Duduzile Zuma backs Lindiwe Sisulu after Fikile Mbalula rant
Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile, has come out praising Lindiwe Sisulu for standing her ground over the picture that saw transport minister Fikile Mbalula launch an attack on her father.
On Monday the human settlements, water and sanitation minister shared a picture of herself and the other candidates who vied for the ANC presidency in December 2017.
Those pictured with Sisulu included Nkosana Dlamini-Zuma, Cyril Ramaphosa, Jeff Radebe, Zweli Mkhize, Baleka Mbete and former president Zuma.
“Oh what a night! Dinner of the presidential hopefuls in 2017. It was a good meeting and a wonderful time for all,” Sisulu captioned the picture.
The picture set Mbalula to attack mode, slamming Zuma.
“Zuma is not a saint. He was a disaster for this country — big one. Try me, I'll tell you why,” said Mbalula.
In a now-deleted tweet, Mbalula said Zuma organised the dinner with a firm belief that his ex-wife Dlamini-Zuma would win the 2017 election.
“We all got shocked. Long live David Mabuza for saving us from this monarchy disaster! Viva Dabede,” he said.
In her defence, Sisulu told Mbalula that she shared the picture for reminiscing purposes and would not entertain other interpretations of it.
“The aim of this picture was to show what a beautiful night we had as the presidential hopefuls in 2017,” she said.
Weighing in on Sisulu's comment, Duduzile said the night was about “uniting the ANC”.
“Thank you, aunt Lindiwe Sisulu. The rest of SA understood your aim and appreciate the reminder of tolerance of each other in politics,” she said
Duduzile also questioned Mbalula's statement about her father not being a saint.
